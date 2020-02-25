Condor Capital Management Has $1.04 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $250.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.