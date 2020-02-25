Condor Capital Management Has $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

