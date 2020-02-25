Condor Capital Management Has $1.41 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 741,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $143,856,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $121,707,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $166.57 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.