Condor Capital Management Invests $230,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 22,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 262,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,952,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $181.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.77 and a 200 day moving average of $169.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $143.94 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

