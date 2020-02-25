Condor Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after buying an additional 1,349,699 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,031,000 after buying an additional 1,072,935 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of JPM opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average is $126.29. The company has a market capitalization of $425.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

