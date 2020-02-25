Condor Capital Management Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $193.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.33. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

