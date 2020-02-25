Condor Capital Management Sells 616 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

