Condor Capital Management Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 203,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,518,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,295,000 after buying an additional 166,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

T opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

