Covesting Price Tops $0.0475 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $854,806.00 and approximately $15,045.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.07 or 0.02829139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00223266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

