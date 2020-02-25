Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $117,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,103,429. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 143,161 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,985,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.