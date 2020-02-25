CUTcoin (CUT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $4.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.07 or 0.02829139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00223266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 90,932,500 coins and its circulating supply is 86,932,500 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

