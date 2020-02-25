Cutler Capital Management LLC Acquires 935 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the third quarter worth about $258,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0493 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

