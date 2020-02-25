Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Cutler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 2.31% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

