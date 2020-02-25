Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,196 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period. Parke Bancorp comprises about 2.0% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Parke Bancorp worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,880.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $331,150 in the last three months. 17.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $261.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.