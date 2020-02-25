Cutler Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Cutler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 2.3% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of WY opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.55 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

