Cutler Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Separately, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,462,000.

In other Blue Ridge Bankshares news, major shareholder Richard T. Spurzem acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00.

BRBS opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

