Cutler Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp. were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,466,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GABC opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $913.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.68%. Research analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.