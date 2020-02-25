DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $1.35 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00481879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.01 or 0.06488770 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00061396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026904 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005141 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001508 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

