Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 196.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 141,174 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 595,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $171.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $6,046,457 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

