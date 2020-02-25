Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.