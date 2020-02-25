Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,358,000 after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 551.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.