Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Dine Brands Global updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.08-7.28 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.08-7.28 EPS.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $104.46.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

