Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $5,246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,091 shares of company stock worth $29,145,777 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Shares of EW opened at $226.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.95 and its 200-day moving average is $229.50.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

