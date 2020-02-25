Emancipation Management LLC Makes New Investment in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,720,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,000. PowerFleet comprises about 50.0% of Emancipation Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Emancipation Management LLC owned approximately 5.80% of PowerFleet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

