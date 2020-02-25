Emancipation Management LLC Purchases 222,507 Shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW)

Emancipation Management LLC lifted its position in RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) by 239.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares during the period. RTW Retailwinds accounts for 1.1% of Emancipation Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Emancipation Management LLC’s holdings in RTW Retailwinds were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 88,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered RTW Retailwinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RTW opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.34. RTW Retailwinds Inc has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.12 million during the quarter. RTW Retailwinds had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

