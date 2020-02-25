Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 369,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,663,000 after acquiring an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after acquiring an additional 348,858 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,061,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,611,000 after acquiring an additional 234,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

