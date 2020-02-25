Enero Group Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:EGG)

Enero Group Ltd (ASX:EGG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $154.09 million and a P/E ratio of 14.17. Enero Group has a 12 month low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of A$2.31 ($1.64).

Get Enero Group alerts:

Enero Group Company Profile

Enero Group Limited provides integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. Its services include strategy, market research and insights, advertising, digital, public relations, communications planning, graphic design, events management, direct marketing, and corporate communications.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Enero Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enero Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.