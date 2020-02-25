EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.82-3.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPO. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnPro Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

NPO stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $75.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

