Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

EPZM opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $73,909.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $53,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,549 shares of company stock valued at $297,231. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Epizyme by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Epizyme by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

