Equinix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,607 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 831% compared to the average volume of 280 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.53.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $644.90 on Tuesday. Equinix has a one year low of $417.25 and a one year high of $657.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $607.26 and its 200 day moving average is $572.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total transaction of $141,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,816 shares of company stock worth $13,170,605. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.