Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on March 16th

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Estee Lauder Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Estee Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

EL opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $152.99 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.34. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

