Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 18,300 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 74.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 122,535 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.76 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.63.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. UBS Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

