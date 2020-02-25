Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires New Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 236,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 114,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

