Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.77.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.