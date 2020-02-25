Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,669,000 after acquiring an additional 707,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $29,907,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 132.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,151,000 after acquiring an additional 373,729 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

