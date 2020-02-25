Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 2,700 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

