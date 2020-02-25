Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 27,400 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,347 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 297,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.59.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.