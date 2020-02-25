Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 4,400 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,236,000 after acquiring an additional 385,706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 240,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,532,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,252 shares of company stock worth $23,499,213 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $237.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.69.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

