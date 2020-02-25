Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 54,200 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 187.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 609,826 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,779. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

