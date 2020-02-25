Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $17,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 621,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Grisanti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $166.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.14. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

