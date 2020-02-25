Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Raymond James began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.18.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.