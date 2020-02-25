Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

STZ opened at $201.54 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day moving average of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

