Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $12.24 Million Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

