Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 2,900 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

