Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

