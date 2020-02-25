Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 112,700 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.