Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 20,901 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,901 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,085 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 444.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 81.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 857,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $200.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $127.48 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

