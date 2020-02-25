Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 24,800 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,045 shares of company stock worth $13,550,753. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

