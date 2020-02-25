Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 25,200 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $4,432,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $67.94 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

