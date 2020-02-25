Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 25,400 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,540. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

